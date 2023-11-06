Educator is a step closer to accomplishing her dream

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One speech therapist for Monroe City Schools is working on her dream. That is to run all six of the major world marathons. Anne Marie Sisk ran in the New York City Marathon on Sun. Nov. 5, 2023 - it is her fourth marathon.

Running has been a passion for her.

“Just the friends that I’ve made running it really opened up a whole new world for me, and I have friends that I travel with that I do races with that I run on Saturday with, and it’s just a very close-knit community,” said Sisk.

Anne Marie Sisk is one step closer to her dream after competing in the New York City Marathon. (KNOE)

Her friend and coach, Alexandra Hall, said training for a marathon takes a process. Anyone wanting to do something like this should be prepared.

“It has to start with where you’re at,“ said Hall. ”Hopefully, you are at a starting point that’s about 25 miles a week minimum. You can go the route of time on feet where a lot of Anne Marie’s training was done.“

Watch to find out why this marathon was extraordinary for Sisk.

