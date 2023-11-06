Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports

FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.(Jim Gathany)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its disease surveillance program at four of the seven major airports in the United States participating in its disease surveillance program.

The agency will now test for more than 30 pathogens at Boston Logan International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

The CDC is looking for antimicrobial resistance targets as well as viruses like the flu and RSV.

The Traveler Surveillance Program started during the COVID-19 pandemic to detect new variants. It operates at seven major U.S. airports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football...
LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis
LSP Colonel announces retirement
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms

Latest News

Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart's farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay.
You can stay at Martha Stewart’s guesthouse for just $11.23
Booking.com has listed Martha Stewart's farm guesthouse for a one-night pre-Thanksgiving stay.
You can stay at Martha Stewart’s guesthouse for just $11.23
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Trump arrives in court to testify in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
Louisiana DOTD announces road construction on Hwy 165
DOTD launches transportation input website for Louisiana residents