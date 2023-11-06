Applications for Academy of Collaborative Education (ACE) now open

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Applications have opened for Monroe’s new charter school centered around serving students who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Academy of Collaborative Education (ACE) is a new public charter school opening soon in Monroe that will service K-5 students who have ASD. The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted unanimously on Oct. 10 to approve the opening of the new school.

Applications opened on Monday, Nov. 6. ACE’s website lists three steps to apply.

Fill out the application form Review the application checklist to ensure the necessary materials are gathered Check your email for a screening appointment

