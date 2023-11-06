Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Applications for Academy of Collaborative Education (ACE) now open

Applications have opened for Monroe’s new charter school centered around serving students who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Applications have opened for Monroe’s new charter school centered around serving students who have autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

RELATED: New school in Monroe focuses on students on the autism spectrum

Academy of Collaborative Education (ACE) is a new public charter school opening soon in Monroe that will service K-5 students who have ASD. The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted unanimously on Oct. 10 to approve the opening of the new school.

Applications opened on Monday, Nov. 6. ACE’s website lists three steps to apply.

  1. Fill out the application form
  2. Review the application checklist to ensure the necessary materials are gathered
  3. Check your email for a screening appointment

RELATED: New public charter school hosts meet and greet for parents

RELATED: La. BESE votes yes to open new school in Monroe serving autistic students

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football...
LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis
LSP Colonel announces retirement
Dozens of neglected horses were rescued from a farm in Iowa.
Officials: Dozens of neglected horses rescued from farm, owner charged
Weston Soule was charged with operating a drug factory out of a home in Burlington after state...
Man accused of growing $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms

Latest News

Academy of Collaborative Education (ACE) is a new public charter school that will service K-5...
Applications for Academy of Collaborative Education (ACE) now open
Franklin Parish High School sophomore Chase Parker wows the crowd with an upside-down...
WATCH: Franklin Parish student wows crowd with unique snare performance
The Food Bank of NELA is collecting food to help local families fight against hunger and food...
Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana scouts for food during holiday season
The town of Mangham hosted a quilt festival at the community center.
Mangham hosts quilt festival