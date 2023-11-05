STEM organization hosts STEM Saturday at Grambling State University

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - STEM Nola is a non-profit organization founded in 2013 to give children the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math. Children and young adults K-12 were able to participate in a free program hosted by STEM Nola at Grambling State University to learn chemistry and potentially develop an interest in STEM.

“We have to put the strips in every single liquid and we have to see if it’s an acid, base, or a neutral,” said STEM Saturday participant Skylar Gaines.

The children were placed into groups based on their grade level to create projects using chemistry like slime, Oobleck, polymer nylon, PH testing, paper chromatology, and a chemical battery clock.

“We’re here at STEM Grambling now doing a chemistry day. That’s the big takeaway, basically from our events we always want to make sure that our kids take something away after coming in and being exposed to what we have to offer,” said STEM Nola programs coordinator Alisen Reed.

One participant, Elijah Dean, said they highly encourage anyone with a slight interest in STEM to attend future STEM Nola events.

“I’m excited that I just got to get out and socialize and go to something that I really enjoyed to do, you know? It’s pretty interesting. I feel like I learned something, it’s something I can show my little brother when I get home too,” said Dean.

To learn more about STEM Nola and their upcoming events visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.