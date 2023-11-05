Advertise
LHSAA announces 2023 high school football playoff brackets

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football...
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football playoff brackets. (Source: KALB)(KALB)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) announced the 2023 high school football playoff brackets.

There are non-select brackets and non-select brackets, with four divisions in each bracket. Four rounds will be played before the LHSAA Prep Classic. The dates are as follows:

  • Bi-District Round: Nov. 9-11
  • Regional Round: Nov. 16-18
  • Quarterfinal Round: Nov. 24-25
  • Semifinal Round: Nov. 30-Dec. 1
  • LHSAA Prep Classic: Dec. 7-9

Find out which Northeast Louisiana teams are heading to the bi-district round on Nov. 9-11. NELA teams are in bold, and an asterisk denotes the home team.

NON-SELECT

Division I

  • #1 Ruston* (first-round bye)
  • #8 West Monroe* vs. #25 Northshore
  • #5 St. Amant* vs. #28 Ouachita Parish
  • #11 Salmen* vs. #22 West Ouachita
  • #2 Neville (first-round bye)

DIVISION II

  • #11 Franklin Parish* vs. #22 Northwest

DIVISION III

  • #1 Jena* (first-round bye)
  • #16 Caldwell Parish vs. #17 Richwood
  • #12 Loreauville* vs. #21 Rayville
  • #4 Union Parish* (first-round bye)
  • #2 Sterlington* (first-round bye)

DIVISION IV

  • #13 Arcadia* vs. #20 General Trass
  • #3 Oak Grove* (first-round bye)
  • #6 Mangham* vs. #27 Lakeview
  • #7 Homer* vs. #26 Delhi
  • #15 Ferriday* vs. #18 Jonesboro-Hodge

SELECT

DIVISION III

  • #8 D’Arbonne Woods Charter* (first-round bye)

DIVISION IV

  • #16 Slaughter Community Charter* vs. #17 Delhi Charter
  • #12 Catholic - P.C.* vs. #21 Cedar Creek
  • #13 Delta Charter* vs. #20 Covenant Christian
  • #3 Ouachita Christian* (first-round bye)
  • #7 St. Fredrick* (first-round bye)

