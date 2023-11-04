Ruston sneaks past West Monroe to win their second straight district title

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston snapped the 33-game losing streak to West Monroe last season. Now the Bearcats have snapped another streak to the Rebels, winning their first game in Rebel Stadium since 1989, 35-28. Bearcats’ running back Jordan Hayes finished with 243 yards and two touchdowns. Ruston and West Monroe both switch their focus to the playoffs where it is a possibility both teams can meet again.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.