Ruston sneaks past West Monroe to win their second straight district title

Ruston’s first victory in Rebel Stadium since 1989
By Aaron Dietrich, Brendon Fairbairn and Megan Murray
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston snapped the 33-game losing streak to West Monroe last season. Now the Bearcats have snapped another streak to the Rebels, winning their first game in Rebel Stadium since 1989, 35-28. Bearcats’ running back Jordan Hayes finished with 243 yards and two touchdowns. Ruston and West Monroe both switch their focus to the playoffs where it is a possibility both teams can meet again.

