Mangham hosts quilt festival

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The town of Mangham held its first quilt festival Saturday, November 4 at the Mangham Community Center.

Organizers say the mayor wanted a festival for the town, and they decided to base it around the success of the Stitched in Faith Quilt Shop.

Shop owner Dedreah Hebert said she hoped visitors would enjoy looking at the beauty of the quilts along with the talent behind them.

The quilt festival featured quilts from the ArkLaMiss and Alabama.

Hebert said she hopes the festival will return in 2024 in a bigger space due to the large turnout and the number of quilts entered into the festival.

