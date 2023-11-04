Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Mangham hosts quilt festival

The town of Mangham hosted a quilt festival at the community center.
The town of Mangham hosted a quilt festival at the community center.(KNOE)
By Kristin Hodges
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANGHAM, La. (KNOE) - The town of Mangham held its first quilt festival Saturday, November 4 at the Mangham Community Center.

Organizers say the mayor wanted a festival for the town, and they decided to base it around the success of the Stitched in Faith Quilt Shop.

Shop owner Dedreah Hebert said she hoped visitors would enjoy looking at the beauty of the quilts along with the talent behind them.

The quilt festival featured quilts from the ArkLaMiss and Alabama.

Hebert said she hopes the festival will return in 2024 in a bigger space due to the large turnout and the number of quilts entered into the festival.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy MGN
Officers respond to a two-vehicle crash near Forsythe Avenue
Khalilah Burgess, 7, died from the flu, according to her family.
Young girl dies from the flu days after celebrating her 7th birthday, family says
Jamillion Browning
El Dorado police search for runaway teen
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Friday Night Blitz is back! Stay up-to-date with scores, highlights, and more as the...
Blitz Stream: Live Updates, Plays & Video from the Field

Latest News

Beat the Ace
Play week 10 of Beat the Ace 2023
"WHY NOT US" features eight episodes in total and dives into the lives of multiple company...
Grambling State’s Orchesis Dance Company featured in a special ESPN series
2023 ArkLaMiss Christmas Events
"Listen to H.E.R"
Louisiana Department of Health hosting town hall to address women’s health concerns