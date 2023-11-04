Advertise
LSP Colonel announces retirement

Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis
Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis(LSP)
By Robb Hays
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis has announced he will retire at the beginning of next year.

In an email sent to troopers Saturday, Davis says he will step down from his post effective January 8, 2024.

Davis, a Baton Rouge native, has held the post since October 2020. Governor-elect Jeff Landry, who takes office in January, will be responsible for naming the next person to head that agency.

The following is a release from the office of Colonel Lamar A. Davis:

