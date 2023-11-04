Jonesboro-Hodge holds off Winnfield, Richwood shuts out Bastrop, Franklin Parish defeats Peabody, Haynesville wins District title over Homer, D’Arbonne Woods beats North Caddo, River Oaks falls to Calhoun Academy, Riverfield, Tallulah, and Briarfield advance in MAIS playoffs

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jonesboro-Hodge holds off Winnfield’s second half comeback to win 30-20. Richwood pitches a home shutout against Bastrop, 18-0. Franklin Parish wins a low scoring affair over Peabody, 15-6. Haynesville captures the District 1-1A title over Homer, 23-0. D’Arbonne Woods finishes the regular season 8-1 with a 42-36 victory at North Caddo. In the MAIS playoffs, Riverfield, Tallulah and Briarfield all advance, while River Oaks and Riverdale’s seasons come to an end.

