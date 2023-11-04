Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Jonesboro-Hodge holds off Winnfield, Richwood shuts out Bastrop, Franklin Parish defeats Peabody, Haynesville wins District title over Homer, D’Arbonne Woods beats North Caddo, River Oaks falls to Calhoun Academy, Riverfield, Tallulah, and Briarfield advance in MAIS playoffs

More Friday Night Blitz action from Week 10
KNOE's award-winning Sports Director Aaron Dietrich brings you the latest in this week's Game of the Week!
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jonesboro-Hodge holds off Winnfield’s second half comeback to win 30-20. Richwood pitches a home shutout against Bastrop, 18-0. Franklin Parish wins a low scoring affair over Peabody, 15-6. Haynesville captures the District 1-1A title over Homer, 23-0. D’Arbonne Woods finishes the regular season 8-1 with a 42-36 victory at North Caddo. In the MAIS playoffs, Riverfield, Tallulah and Briarfield all advance, while River Oaks and Riverdale’s seasons come to an end.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Black bear
LWFC adopts Notice of Intent for NELA bear hunting season
NEW VIDEO: Driver hits elderly man outside Crown Candy and takes off
Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say
KNOE Late Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Warming Up into the Weekend

Latest News

Friday Night Blitz action from Week 10.
West Ouachita falls to ASH, Ouachita dominates Pineville, Union rolls past Carroll, and Jena completes undefeated season against Buckeye
Friday Night Blitz action from Week 10.
West Ouachita falls to ASH, Ouachita dominates Pineville, Union rolls past Carroll, and Jena completes undefeated season against Buckeye
More Friday Night Blitz action from Week 10.
Jonesboro-Hodge holds off Winnfield, Richwood shuts out Bastrop, Franklin Parish defeats Peabody, Ha
Bearcats win
Ruston sneaks past West Monroe to win their second straight district title