Jonesboro-Hodge holds off Winnfield, Richwood shuts out Bastrop, Franklin Parish defeats Peabody, Haynesville wins District title over Homer, D’Arbonne Woods beats North Caddo, River Oaks falls to Calhoun Academy, Riverfield, Tallulah, and Briarfield advance in MAIS playoffs
More Friday Night Blitz action from Week 10
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jonesboro-Hodge holds off Winnfield’s second half comeback to win 30-20. Richwood pitches a home shutout against Bastrop, 18-0. Franklin Parish wins a low scoring affair over Peabody, 15-6. Haynesville captures the District 1-1A title over Homer, 23-0. D’Arbonne Woods finishes the regular season 8-1 with a 42-36 victory at North Caddo. In the MAIS playoffs, Riverfield, Tallulah and Briarfield all advance, while River Oaks and Riverdale’s seasons come to an end.
