Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis

FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A student died Friday after being shot in a parking lot outside his Indianapolis high school, authorities said.

The teenage student was shot shortly before 1 p.m. outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooter was another teenager who is not a student at the school, Lt. Shane Foley said.

The student was walking home when he was shot, KIPP Indy Public Schools said in a statement.

IMPD North District Commander Matt Thomas told reporters near the shooting scene that he was “frustrated.”

“This is absolutely unacceptable. It’s unacceptable that in the community, we’ve had conversations about youth violence all week, and this is how our week ends,” Thomas said.

Mayor Joe Hogsett issued a statement saying the “shooting of an Indianapolis teen is another example of the horrific combination of access to firearms and a failure of conflict resolution. No young person should have to worry about gun violence, let alone near a school.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Black bear
LWFC adopts Notice of Intent for NELA bear hunting season
NEW VIDEO: Driver hits elderly man outside Crown Candy and takes off
Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Temperatures to Rise In the Coming Days, Changes on the Way Next Week

Latest News

Voodoo arena football team coming to Lake Charles
Voodoo arena football team coming to Lake Charles
Latest, Mosquito pools test positive for West Nile Virus in Ouachita Parish
Carroll High School Cheerleaders
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Carroll High School
A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and...
At least 54 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the...
Biden arrives in Maine to mourn with community after a mass shooting that left 18 people dead