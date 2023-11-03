Sterlington wins 5th district title since 2017 with a big win over Wossman

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman and Sterlington are the powerhouses in district 1-3A this season but the Panthers proved they were the top dogs. Sterlington came out firing from the opening kickoff with a pick six and a 24-point lead at half. The Wildcats were able to put up 15 in the second half but it was too late. The Panthers take home their 5th district title since 2017, 38 to 15.

