Sterlington wins 5th district title since 2017 with a big win over Wossman
38 is the most points Wossman allowed all season
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Wossman and Sterlington are the powerhouses in district 1-3A this season but the Panthers proved they were the top dogs. Sterlington came out firing from the opening kickoff with a pick six and a 24-point lead at half. The Wildcats were able to put up 15 in the second half but it was too late. The Panthers take home their 5th district title since 2017, 38 to 15.
