St. Frederick holds off Cedar Creek, OCS dominates Lincoln Prep, and Oak Grove rolls past Vidalia

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a District 2-1A battle, St. Frederick scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Cedar Creek, 30-14. On Senior Night, OCS dominated Lincoln Prep, 51-14. Oak Grove ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, beating Vidalia, 56-14.

