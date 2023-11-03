St. Frederick holds off Cedar Creek, OCS dominates Lincoln Prep, and Oak Grove rolls past Vidalia
Thursday night football action from Week 10
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a District 2-1A battle, St. Frederick scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Cedar Creek, 30-14. On Senior Night, OCS dominated Lincoln Prep, 51-14. Oak Grove ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, beating Vidalia, 56-14.
