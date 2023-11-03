Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

St. Frederick holds off Cedar Creek, OCS dominates Lincoln Prep, and Oak Grove rolls past Vidalia

Thursday night football action from Week 10
Thursday night football action from Week 10.
By Aaron Dietrich, Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In a District 2-1A battle, St. Frederick scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat Cedar Creek, 30-14. On Senior Night, OCS dominated Lincoln Prep, 51-14. Oak Grove ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak, beating Vidalia, 56-14.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead
Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Cold Tonight, Warming Through Weekend
Glenwood Regional Medical Center has named Jon Turton as its interim president.
Glenwood Regional Medical Center announces interim president

Latest News

Delta Charter storm
Delta Charter football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
Thursday night football action from Week 10.
St. Frederick holds off Cedar Creek, OCS dominates Lincoln Prep, and Oak Grove rolls past Vidalia
sterlington vs wossman
Sterlington wins 5th district title since 2017 with a big win over Wossman
Beat the Ace
Play week 10 of Beat the Ace 2023