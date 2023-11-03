Parts of LA 33 to temporarily close in Union Parish

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - On Monday, Nov. 13, LA 33 will be closed approximately 250 feet south of its junction with Loutre Dock Road, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. The closure is being done to allow for a cross-drain replacement.

Crews will be onsite starting Monday, Nov. 6 to unload material and work outside the roadway. Traffic traveling between Farmerville and Marion at this location should expect temporary lane closures with flagmen to direct traffic between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12.

The following are detours provided by the LADOTD:

Northbound: North on LA 549, East on LA 348

Southbound: West on LA 348, South on LA 549

Drivers should travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.