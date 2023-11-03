Advertise
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Gradual Warm Up Through the Weekend

with Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Friday! We continue our stretch of dry and sunny weather. The day starts chilly, but temperatures warm up quickly into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. That is fairly seasonable for this time of year. The warm-up follows us through the weekend. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour. You can keep those sweaters tucked away. Next week, highs aim for the mid to possibly upper 80s. Well above average for this time of year. We have some milder nights on the way as well. Our next chance of rain and cooler temperatures returns Thursday. Fingers crossed for the rain!

Today: Patchy frost is possible early in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a sunny day with highs in the low to mid 70s,

Tonight: Not as cold. Lows fall into the lower 40s under a clear sky.

Saturday: Continued sunshine and warmer. Highs reach the upper 70s.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time): Another warm and sunny day. Highs top out around 80 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s. It will be breezy as well.

Tuesday: A mostly sunny and slightly warmer day. Highs reach the middle 80s.

Wednesday: More sunshine. Toasty afternoon with temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. It’s also a cooler day. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

