KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: Warming Up into the Weekend

It was a warmer day for the ArkLaMiss, with more warmth on the way through the weekend. Tonight, temperatures will lower into the mid 40s, seasonal for this time of year. Saturday will have temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s arrive for Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will reach into the low and mid 80s. Even upper 80s are possible, which would be very warm for this time of year. We are also expecting plenty of sunshine from now through much of next week. Toward the end of next week, a few clouds will start to move in along with limited rain chances. Enjoy.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with temperatures in the mid 40s, close to normal for this time of year.

Saturday will be a warmer day, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s. It will be sunny as well.

Sunday will be a warm day, with temperatures reaching the low 80s, well above normal for this time of year. It will be sunny as well.

Monday will be a mostly sunny, warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny, warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a sunny, very warm day. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with the chance for an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day. It will be cooler as well. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s.

