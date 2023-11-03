KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Temperatures to Rise In the Coming Days, Changes on the Way Next Week

Good afternoon, ArkLaMiss! We have slowly been warming up over the last few days, and temperatures are expected to continue on a warming trend through the first half of next week. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast over the next few days, with a cool down and possibly a few showers coming into view by the end of next week. We are still a good ways out, so the forecast will change. Make sure to stay “in the KNOE” by downloading our free KNOE Weather app, and by keeping tabs on the forecast over on social media.

Today: Lots of sunshine and perfect fall temperatures are expected! High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s.

Saturday: More sunshine is expected as temperatures continue on a warming trend. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: No shortage of sunshine here! High temperatures will climb to either side of 80.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds expected. High temperatures will reach either side of 80.

Tuesday: More sunshine is expected as the temperature rollercoaster begins slowing down. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine is expected before big changes arrive. High temperatures will top out in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Showers will be possible as our next wave of cooler weather approaches the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30%.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather information by downloading our free KNOE Weather app, or by following us on social media – Facebook: @KNOE8Weather & @JakeLambright.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.