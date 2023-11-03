Advertise
Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge 2023: Carroll High School

By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Carroll High School Cheerleaders showed us their school spirit for this week’s edition of the 2023 Johnny’s Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge.

Stay tuned throughout the season as KNOE travels each week across NELA to meet a cheer team at their local Johnny’s Pizza as they decorate in the spirit of that week’s game!

Want to compete in the cheerleader challenge? Follow this link here.

Watch the Carroll High School Cheerleading team participate in the 2023 Johnny's Pizza House Cheerleader Challenge.
Give it up for the Carroll High School Cheerleaders

