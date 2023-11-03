Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

El Dorado police search for runaway teen

Jamillion Browning
Jamillion Browning(Source: El Dorado Police Department)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

15-year-old Jamillion Browning was last seen by her parents on Halloween night around 7 p.m., according to EDPD’s Facebook page.

Browning is 5′2″ and weighs about 130 pounds. The last outfit she was seen in was a blue shirt with “JW” on the front and “Birthday Squad” on the back, blue jeans, and pink Crocs.

Anyone with information on Browning’s whereabouts should contact EDPD at (870) 863-4141.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Black bear
LWFC adopts Notice of Intent for NELA bear hunting season
NEW VIDEO: Driver hits elderly man outside Crown Candy and takes off
Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Temperatures to Rise In the Coming Days, Changes on the Way Next Week

Latest News

The Louisiana Voodoo is returning the Arena Football League in Lake Charles, La.
AFL announces Voodoo football team coming to Lake Charles
$7.9M available in unclaimed state income tax refunds
Delta Charter storm
Delta Charter football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
sterlington vs wossman
Sterlington wins 5th district title since 2017 with big win over Wossman