El Dorado police search for runaway teen

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - The El Dorado Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

15-year-old Jamillion Browning was last seen by her parents on Halloween night around 7 p.m., according to EDPD’s Facebook page.

Browning is 5′2″ and weighs about 130 pounds. The last outfit she was seen in was a blue shirt with “JW” on the front and “Birthday Squad” on the back, blue jeans, and pink Crocs.

Anyone with information on Browning’s whereabouts should contact EDPD at (870) 863-4141.

