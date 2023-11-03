MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This weekend it happens. This is the weekend you need to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed on Saturday as Daylight Saving Time ends. Along with changing your clocks, its encouraged to:

- Change batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

- Change your weather radio batteries

Setting your clocks back one hour will mean that the sun will rise and set earlier based on time of day.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. (Marcus walter)

