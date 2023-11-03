Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

$7.9M available in unclaimed state income tax refunds

(Pexels | MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by the Louisiana Department of Treasury:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program has added $7.9 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR). These funds are available to be claimed now.

Each year, the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Program receives funds from LDR stemming from uncashed state tax refunds. This year, the allocation consists of 26,273 unclaimed Louisiana tax refunds. These funds are now easily accessible to individuals who might have inadvertently lost track of their tax refunds.

“This $7.9 million belongs to the people of Louisiana, and we are eager to assist them in claiming what is rightfully theirs,” said State Treasurer John M. Schroder. “We make claiming your money easy. You can check online at LaCashClaim.org, or even from your smartphone using the LaWallet app.”

The State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Program remains committed to safeguarding and returning unclaimed property to its rightful owners, reinforcing the program’s vital role in the community. To check if your state income tax refund is among the unclaimed property, citizens are encouraged to visit LaCashClaim.org or to call 888-925-4127 to search your name and file a claim.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Black bear
LWFC adopts Notice of Intent for NELA bear hunting season
NEW VIDEO: Driver hits elderly man outside Crown Candy and takes off
Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Gradual Warm Up Through the Weekend

Latest News

Delta Charter storm
Delta Charter football wins Little Caesars Team of the Week
sterlington vs wossman
Sterlington wins 5th district title since 2017 with big win over Wossman
Beat the Ace
Beat the Ace: Week 10
"WHY NOT US" features eight episodes in total and dives into the lives of multiple company...
Grambling State’s Orchesis Dance Company featured in a special ESPN series