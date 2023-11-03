Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

3 suspects carried out contract killing of teen to prevent her testimony, DOJ says

Lenard White is accused of hiring Keshawn Woods and Sheldon Robinson to murder Isabella Scavelli.
Lenard White is accused of hiring Keshawn Woods and Sheldon Robinson to murder Isabella Scavelli.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By WFTS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFTS) - Three Florida men are charged with carrying out a contract killing of a 17-year-old high school student to keep her from testifying in a sexual assault case against one of them.

Lenard White is accused of hiring Keshawn Woods and Sheldon Robinson to murder Isabella Scavelli after she and her mother went to authorities in February to report in February she had been assaulted.

The Hernando County sheriff alleged during a Thursday press conference that White found them through social media, offering $5,000 to anyone willing to help him with a “clean up job.”

Three men face multiple charges for allegedly carrying out a contract killing of a 17-year-old high school student. (WFTS)

Authorities said Robinson and Woods went to the teen’s home the following day and knocked on the door.

When it opened, they allegedly fired a barrage of gunshots into the home.

The teen was hit by four bullets and died.

Her mother was seriously wounded, but survived.

If convicted on all the federal counts, including murder for hire, the three suspects would each face mandatory life sentences or the federal death penalty.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
Black bear
LWFC adopts Notice of Intent for NELA bear hunting season
NEW VIDEO: Driver hits elderly man outside Crown Candy and takes off
Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say
KNOE Late Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Cold Tonight, Warming Through Weekend

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors in the rubble of a destroyed building following an Israeli...
Israel’s encirclement of Gaza City tightens as top US diplomat arrives to push for humanitarian aid
Blinken's trip Friday follows President Biden’s suggestion for a humanitarian pause in the...
US: Israel trying to minimize civilian casualties
Three men face multiple charges for allegedly carrying out a contract killing of a 17-year-old...
'Heart-wrenching': Sheriff says trio carried on with teen's killing
The border collie named Axel saved a teenager’s life during a severe stroke.
Dog alerts family to save teen who was suffering stroke