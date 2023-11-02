Advertise
Vote for Monroe in Bark for Your Park contest

Stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather, and sports on KNOE!
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is entered in the Bark for Your Park contest and they need your help!

By voting for Monroe in the contest, the city will have the opportunity to win $50,000 for a brand-new dog park on Washington St. 25 existing park winners will receive an upgrade package worth $15,000.

You can vote once a day until November 30. Click here to vote for Monroe.

