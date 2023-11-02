Advertise
Restriping to be done between US 80 and LA 616

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beginning on Monday, Nov. 6, LA 143 Highway Graphics will begin a restriping project between US 80 and LA 616, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Drivers should travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road work in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

