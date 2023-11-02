Restriping to be done between US 80 and LA 616

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beginning on Monday, Nov. 6, LA 143 Highway Graphics will begin a restriping project between US 80 and LA 616, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Drivers should travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road work in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

