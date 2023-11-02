Project 4 Hope hosts annual food fundraiser

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Project for Hope is hosting its annual fundraiser, and today Curtis and Sue Sims joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk more about the event.

Project 4 Hope is a transitioning program that helps veterans get back to their daily lives.

The organization will be hosting a Viking feast as a fundraiser for veterans. The event is on November 10 and 11. All proceeds from the event go to help complete phase 1 and 2 of the Veterans Community for Project 4 Hope.

