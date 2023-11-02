November is marked as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many people are wearing teal to show their support for those battling with Alzheimer’s disease. Over six million people are affected by Alzheimer’s, and while there is no cure for the disease, there are medications and treatments that can help with the symptoms.

Patrick Pyburn with the Morehouse General Hospital, said the earliest signs of Alzheimer’s is someone being forgetful. In more severe stages, brain tissue may shrink, leading you to forget how to communicate, or how to do simple tasks. Pyburn said it is best to catch the signs early.

“If you start to begin to notice those signs, it’s best to try to get into therapy sooner, try to get them–there’s so many different, like mental aptitude tests in a way to kind of just see where you are in your stages if you do have Alzheimer’s. And so just make sure we’re keeping an eye on our loved ones, monitoring those things, that’s the best thing we can do,” said Pyburn.

It can be difficult for family and friends to care for their loved ones who are battling with Alzheimer’s, but doing your research and getting professional care can help.

Pyburn said the perspective of people with Alzheimer’s disease can be altered. He said it is best to stay in their reality. Seeking professional care, such as taking them to a nursing home or therapy can contribute to their well-being.

“So there’s a bunch of different therapy methods including you know, it can be as simple as to fold their clothes, getting them to talk about their past, getting them to just, I don’t know reminisce on those times in their earlier life. And so we really try to get to focus on that paired with medication, we can kind of get them to a better baseline,” said Pyburn.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease, go to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.