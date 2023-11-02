LWFC adopts Notice of Intent for NELA bear hunting season

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) has adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to hold a black bear hunting season in northeast Louisiana next year.

The hunt will be confined to Bear Management Area 4 which includes the following parishes: Tensas, Madison, East Carroll, West Carroll, and portions of Richland, Franklin, and Catahoula parishes.

To participate, those interested must apply to the LDWF prior to the season. According to the NOI, a lottery will then be drawn to see who will be granted a permit. Applicants who are not chosen will be given preference points in the following years, while successful applicants will not be allowed to reapply for another bear permit for two years after being drawn.

The season will begin on Dec. 7, 2024 and come to a close on Dec. 22, 2024.

Cubs (any bear less than or equal to 75 pounds) and females with cubs are not legal to harvest. The number of bear harvest permits given will be determined based on Bear Area specific population estimates and vital rate data acquired at regular intervals, according to the NOI.

For more information or to view the NOI, visit LWFC’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.