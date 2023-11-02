Advertise
Louisiana Department of Health hosting town hall to address women’s health concerns

"Listen to H.E.R"
(Source: Louisiana Department of Health)
By Kyndall Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting its final “Listen to H.E.R.” town hall event this Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at the West Monroe Community Center gymnasium located at 400 S. 5th Street.

“I know some of the previous tours women have talked about mental health, abuse, physical abuse, sexual abuse, sex trafficking, they’ve talked about diseases, sickle cell for a type of disease, breast cancer, things that affect us, but there are so many other issues and those issues around those particular areas but in Ouachita parish, the issues might be the same but we still--we want to hear about them,” said State Representative for District 17, Pat Moore.

To register for the town hall event click the link.

