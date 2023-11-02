KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Cold Tonight, Warming Through Weekend

It was a cold start to the day with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s, and after a warmer day with temperatures in the mid 60s, another cold night is on the way. Temperatures tonight will lower into the mid 30s, not as low as the previous nights. And warming will be the trend through the weekend into next week. By Friday, temperatures will reach the mid 70s. Upper 70s and low 80s are expected over the weekend. Mid 80s are then expected for much of next week, with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy!

Tonight, it will be another cold night, with temperatures down into the low and mid 30s. The sky will be clear.

Friday will be a warmer day for the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching into the mid 70s. It will be sunny as well.

Saturday will be a warm day, with temperatures in the upper 70s. It will be sunny as well.

Sunday will bring sunshine and warm weather. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Thursday will be a sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s.

