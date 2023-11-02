KNOE Thursday Afternoon Forecast: Warming Trend Begins Today

If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, you are in luck. A warming trend begins today as high pressure remains anchored over the region. Temperatures aim for the middle 60s this afternoon, with more sunshine on tap. We have even warmer weather in store. Highs reach the lower 70s Friday, then the upper 70s to lower 80s over the weekend. We hang on to the warmer-than-average temperatures through early next week.

Today: After a cold and frosty morning, temperatures soar into the middle 60s this afternoon with abundant sunshine.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Friday: Patchy frost is possible early in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a sunny day with highs in the lower 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Saturday: Continued sunshine and warmer. Highs reach the upper 70s.

Sunday (Daylight Saving Time): Another warm and sunny day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the lower 80s. It will be breezy as well.

Tuesday: A mostly sunny and slightly warmer day. Highs reach the middle 80s.

Wednesday: More sunshine. Toasty afternoon with temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 80s.

