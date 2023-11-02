Importance of nutrition and the immune system with Nutritionist Jen Avis

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of nutrition and the immune system.

Avis says your immune system health is affected by rest and diets. If you have a well-balanced diet your immune system is more likely to be healthier.

Nutrients are critical for the growth and function of immune cells. Avis says microbiome is key to immune function and ultra-processed foods negatively affect a healthy immune system.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.