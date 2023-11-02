Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Importance of nutrition and the immune system with Nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of nutrition and the immune system.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of nutrition and the immune system.

Avis says your immune system health is affected by rest and diets. If you have a well-balanced diet your immune system is more likely to be healthier.

Nutrients are critical for the growth and function of immune cells. Avis says microbiome is key to immune function and ultra-processed foods negatively affect a healthy immune system.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead
Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says
Glenwood Regional Medical Center has named Jon Turton as its interim president.
Glenwood Regional Medical Center announces interim president
Image of judge's gavel
Bastrop man sentenced for producing child pornography
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
Trooper accused of withholding body-camera video agrees to testify in deadly arrest of Black driver

Latest News

Over six million people are affected by Alzheimer’s, and while there is no cure for the...
November is marked as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Project 4 Hope is a transitioning program that helps veterans get back to their daily lives.
Project 4 Hope hosts annual fundraiser
Nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the importance of nutrition and...
Importance of nutrition and the immune system with Nutritionist Jen Avis
2023 ArkLaMiss Christmas Events