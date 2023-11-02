Advertise
Hwy. 165 South street lighting project expected to be complete by late 2024

By Kenya Ross
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOE reporter Kenya Ross updated this article with new information received by the LA Dept. of Transportation and Development’s public information officer on Nov. 2, 2023.

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - State officials are making progress with making Hwy. 165 South brighter.

State Representative Pat Moore of District 17 said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) started installation of the street lights sometime toward the end of 2022. And almost a year later, KNOE reporter Kenya Ross checked in on the progress.

Although state officials said they’re hoping the Hwy. 165 South street lighting project will be complete by March 2024, DOTD has recorded the estimated completion date is set for the end of 2024.

According to Bumper.com, Louisiana ranked second as the most dangerous state for pedestrian fatalities. Moore said the completion of this project is an urgent need.

“We’re about to lose daylight saving time on November the fifth - you really take the precautions if you’re going to be walking up and down 165 or any of our streets where there’s less lighting,” said Moore.

Moore also said while people are traveling along the highway, they can see the progress being made.

“When you’re driving up and down 165 South...,” said Moore. “You’re going to see DOTD workmen out here. We’re on target. We’ve laid down the foundation bases. Next week, you’ll see light poles being installed, so we are moving with this project.”

According to DOTD, the contracted amount for this project is $2,317,950.

Moore said ultimately, it’s not a safe decision to walk up and down the highway. Bumper’s site provides a list of ways you can stay safe if you’re walking:

- Always cross the roads at designated crosswalks.

- Wear reflective material and carry a flashlight.

- Face traffic when you are walking on the side of the road.

- Don’t text and walk.

- Alcohol and drugs impact your safety, too.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

