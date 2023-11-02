Advertise
Halsey cemetery receives some updates

Hasley Cemetary
Hasley Cemetary(Source: City of West Monroe)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe has announced that Hasley Cemetary is going to be receiving some updates.

The city recently launched a digital gravesite locator that will allow the public to view which gravesites are occupied, reserved, or available for purchase.

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, single gravesite fees will be $1,000 each. This comes after the City of West Monroe Board of Aldermen recently voted to increase the cost of gravesite fees.

To inquire about securing a gravesite or for more information about Hasley Cemetery, contact the City of West Monroe’s Public Work Department at (318) 325-0496.

