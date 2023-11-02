Grambling State’s orchesis dance company featured in a special ESPN series

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ESPN premiered the fifth season of its original Andscape series “Why Not Us: Grambling Dance,” which is executive produced by Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul.

The series features eight episodes in total with five currently on ESPN+ as of Nov. 2. It dives into the lives of multiple company members and The World Famed Tiger Marching Band.

“It was nerve-wracking to have the camera in my face at all times while I am trying to navigate being a director for the first time, but also it was a lot of fun,” Orchesis Director J’Aime Griffith said.

“I’m hoping that the show brings and helps us with recruitment. I think that we have a very unique program, and I would love to just have dancers from all over come to train at Grambling State University.”

New episodes premiere every Wednesday on ESPN+. The last episode will premiere on Nov. 22.

