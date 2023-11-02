Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Grambling State’s orchesis dance company featured in a special ESPN series

Grambling State University is being featured in an ESPN series.
By De’Vante Martin
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ESPN premiered the fifth season of its original Andscape series “Why Not Us: Grambling Dance,” which is executive produced by Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul.

The series features eight episodes in total with five currently on ESPN+ as of Nov. 2. It dives into the lives of multiple company members and The World Famed Tiger Marching Band.

“It was nerve-wracking to have the camera in my face at all times while I am trying to navigate being a director for the first time, but also it was a lot of fun,” Orchesis Director J’Aime Griffith said.

“I’m hoping that the show brings and helps us with recruitment. I think that we have a very unique program, and I would love to just have dancers from all over come to train at Grambling State University.”

New episodes premiere every Wednesday on ESPN+. The last episode will premiere on Nov. 22.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Smiley
Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead
Maximus Knight was the youngest of his family, according to a GoFundMe page.
13-year-old dies after tetherball rope wrapped around his neck, sheriff says
Glenwood Regional Medical Center has named Jon Turton as its interim president.
Glenwood Regional Medical Center announces interim president
Image of judge's gavel
Bastrop man sentenced for producing child pornography
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Cold Tonight, Warming Through Weekend

Latest News

Beat the Ace
Beat the Ace: Week 10
The LWFC has adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to hold a black bear hunting season in northeast...
Black Bear Hunting Season Under Consideration
A local educator has been invited to run in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.
Local Educator Running in the NYC Marathon
2023 ArkLaMiss Christmas Events