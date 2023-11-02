City of West Monroe to participate in Wreaths Across America

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the second year in a row, the City of West Monroe will participate in Wreaths Across America.

According to the City of West Monroe, more than 200 live balsam fir wreaths will be placed on the graves of buried veterans at Hasley Cemetary. This is done as a show of appreciation and gratitude for their service to the United States.

The public can participate by sponsoring wreaths. Each wreath costs $17.

A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at Halsey Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. The wreaths will be placed on individual gravesites. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov or call (318) 396-2600.

