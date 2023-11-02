Advertise
City of West Monroe to participate in Wreaths Across America

Hasley Cemetary
Hasley Cemetary
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - For the second year in a row, the City of West Monroe will participate in Wreaths Across America.

According to the City of West Monroe, more than 200 live balsam fir wreaths will be placed on the graves of buried veterans at Hasley Cemetary. This is done as a show of appreciation and gratitude for their service to the United States.

The public can participate by sponsoring wreaths. Each wreath costs $17.

A Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at Halsey Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. The wreaths will be placed on individual gravesites. The public is invited to attend.

For more information, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov or call (318) 396-2600.

RELATED CONTENT: “Halsey cemetery receives new updates”

