2023 ArkLaMiss Christmas Events

(WAVE 3 News)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Looking to branch out and try something new this holiday season? Check out this tree-mendous list of Christmas activities happening across the ArkLaMiss.

Ouachita Parish
  • Candy Cane Lane
    • Nov. 10 - Dec. 31
    • 170 Hwy. 151 North, Calhoun
  • Freedom Trees
    • Nov. 11 - Dec. 31
    • Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe
  • Christmas at Kiroli
    • Nov. 24 to Dec.25
    • Kiroli Park, 820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe
  • Land of Lights
    • Nov. 25 - Dec. 31
    • Corner of Cotton and Pine Street, West Monroe
  • Santa’s Christmas Village
    • Dec. 1-23, Thursdays through Sundays
    • Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, 323 Walnut Street, Monroe
  • Christmas at the Biedenharn
    • Nov. 30 - Dec. 30
    • Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, 2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe
  • Wagon Rides
    • Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-2, 8-9,15-16, 22-23, 29-30
    • Alley Park, 250 Trenton Street, West Monroe
  • Christmas Open House
    • Nov. 30 - Dec. 2
    • Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, 2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe
  • City of Monroe Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
    • Dec. 1
    • Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway
  • Christmas on the River 5K and Walk
    • Dec. 2
    • Alley Park, 250 Trenton Street, West Monroe
  • Twin City Ballet Nutcracker Tea
    • Dec. 2
    • Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway
  • Christmas on the River Festival Downtown West Monroe
    • Dec. 2
    • Alley Park, 250 Trenton Street, West Monroe
  • Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 2-3
    • Parade goes down Smith Street from Riser Elementary School to Jonesboro Road
  • Journey to Bethlehem
    • Dec. 2-3
    • Cedar Crest Baptist Church, 3245 Arkansas Road, West Monroe
  • Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 2
    • Downtown Monroe and West Monroe
  • Christmas on the River Fireworks
    • Dec. 2
    • Downtown Monroe Rivermarket and West Monroe Levee
  • Twin City Ballet Christmas Gala
    • Dec. 2
    • Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway
Lincoln Parish
  • Holidays in CedarTown
    • Nov. 9 - Nov. 11
    • Civic Center, Ruston
  • Carriage Rides
    • Nov. 17-18, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16
    • Downtown, Ruston
  • Lincoln Lights up the Pines
    • Nov. 30
    • Lincoln Parish Park, 211 Parish Park Road, Ruston
  • The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Ruston Community Theatre production)
    • Nov. 30
    • Dixie Center for the Arts, Ruston
  • Christmas on the Farm
    • Dec. 2
    • 1301 Hwy 563, Dubach
  • Holiday Arts Tour
    • Downtown Ruston
    • Dec. 2
  • Holiday Sip & Stroll
    • Dec. 7
    • Downtown Ruston
  • Cultural District Community Caroling
    • Dec. 7
    • Railroad Park, Ruston
  • Travis Ledoyt’s Sun and the Stars Christmas
    • Dec. 9
    • Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N Vienna Street, Ruston
  • Cookies with Santa
    • Dec. 9
    • Historic Fire Station, 200 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston
  • Christmas at the Ruston Sports Complex
    • Dec. 16
    • Ruston Sports Complex
  • Christmas Parade
    • Dec. 16
    • Downtown, Ruston
  • Ruston Rudolph Run 5k
    • Dec. 16
    • Ruston Sports Complex
  • Christmas Movie Night
    • Dec. 22
    • Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N Vienna Street, Ruston
  • Home for the Holidays
    • Dec. 29
    • Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N Vienna Street, Ruston
Union Parish
  • Christmas in the State Park
    • Dec. 9
    • Lake D’Arbonne State Park, 3628 Evergreen Road, Farmerville
Morehouse Parish
  • Run Run Rudolph 5k/Family Fun 1 Mile Walk
    • Dec. 2
    • 15190 A M Baker Road, Bastrop
Richland Parish
  • Whoville
    • Dec. 16
    • Rayville Arts Center, 193 LA-3048, Rayville

We will continue to update this list throughout the holiday season!

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

