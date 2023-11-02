2023 ArkLaMiss Christmas Events

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Looking to branch out and try something new this holiday season? Check out this tree-mendous list of Christmas activities happening across the ArkLaMiss.

Ouachita Parish

Candy Cane Lane Nov. 10 - Dec. 31 170 Hwy. 151 North, Calhoun

Freedom Trees Nov. 11 - Dec. 31 Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe

Christmas at Kiroli Nov. 24 to Dec.25 Kiroli Park, 820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe

Land of Lights Nov. 25 - Dec. 31 Corner of Cotton and Pine Street, West Monroe

Santa’s Christmas Village Dec. 1-23, Thursdays through Sundays Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, 323 Walnut Street, Monroe

Christmas at the Biedenharn Nov. 30 - Dec. 30 Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, 2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe

Wagon Rides Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-2, 8-9,15-16, 22-23, 29-30 Alley Park, 250 Trenton Street, West Monroe

Christmas Open House Nov. 30 - Dec. 2 Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, 2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe

City of Monroe Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 1 Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway

Christmas on the River 5K and Walk Dec. 2 Alley Park, 250 Trenton Street, West Monroe

Twin City Ballet Nutcracker Tea Dec. 2 Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway

Christmas on the River Festival Downtown West Monroe Dec. 2 Alley Park, 250 Trenton Street, West Monroe

Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade Dec. 2-3 Parade goes down Smith Street from Riser Elementary School to Jonesboro Road

Journey to Bethlehem Dec. 2-3 Cedar Crest Baptist Church, 3245 Arkansas Road, West Monroe

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade Dec. 2 Downtown Monroe and West Monroe

Christmas on the River Fireworks Dec. 2 Downtown Monroe Rivermarket and West Monroe Levee

Twin City Ballet Christmas Gala Dec. 2 Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway



Lincoln Parish

Holidays in CedarTown Nov. 9 - Nov. 11 Civic Center, Ruston

Carriage Rides Nov. 17-18, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16 Downtown, Ruston

Lincoln Lights up the Pines Nov. 30 Lincoln Parish Park, 211 Parish Park Road, Ruston

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Ruston Community Theatre production) Nov. 30 Dixie Center for the Arts, Ruston

Christmas on the Farm Dec. 2 1301 Hwy 563, Dubach

Holiday Arts Tour Downtown Ruston Dec. 2

Holiday Sip & Stroll Dec. 7 Downtown Ruston

Cultural District Community Caroling Dec. 7 Railroad Park, Ruston

Travis Ledoyt’s Sun and the Stars Christmas Dec. 9 Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N Vienna Street, Ruston

Cookies with Santa Dec. 9 Historic Fire Station, 200 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston

Christmas at the Ruston Sports Complex Dec. 16 Ruston Sports Complex

Christmas Parade Dec. 16 Downtown, Ruston

Ruston Rudolph Run 5k Dec. 16 Ruston Sports Complex

Christmas Movie Night Dec. 22 Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N Vienna Street, Ruston

Home for the Holidays Dec. 29 Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N Vienna Street, Ruston



Union Parish

Christmas in the State Park Dec. 9 Lake D’Arbonne State Park, 3628 Evergreen Road, Farmerville



Morehouse Parish

Run Run Rudolph 5k/Family Fun 1 Mile Walk Dec. 2 15190 A M Baker Road, Bastrop



Richland Parish

Whoville Dec. 16 Rayville Arts Center, 193 LA-3048, Rayville



We will continue to update this list throughout the holiday season!

