2023 ArkLaMiss Christmas Events
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Looking to branch out and try something new this holiday season? Check out this tree-mendous list of Christmas activities happening across the ArkLaMiss.
Ouachita Parish
- Candy Cane Lane
- Nov. 10 - Dec. 31
- 170 Hwy. 151 North, Calhoun
- Freedom Trees
- Nov. 11 - Dec. 31
- Chennault Aviation & Military Museum, 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe
- Christmas at Kiroli
- Nov. 24 to Dec.25
- Kiroli Park, 820 Kiroli Road, West Monroe
- Land of Lights
- Nov. 25 - Dec. 31
- Corner of Cotton and Pine Street, West Monroe
- Santa’s Christmas Village
- Dec. 1-23, Thursdays through Sundays
- Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum, 323 Walnut Street, Monroe
- Christmas at the Biedenharn
- Nov. 30 - Dec. 30
- Biedenharn Museum and Gardens, 2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe
- Wagon Rides
- Nov. 24-26, Dec. 1-2, 8-9,15-16, 22-23, 29-30
- Alley Park, 250 Trenton Street, West Monroe
- Christmas Open House
- Nov. 30 - Dec. 2
- Biedenharn Museum & Gardens, 2006 Riverside Drive, Monroe
- City of Monroe Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
- Dec. 1
- Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway
- Christmas on the River 5K and Walk
- Dec. 2
- Alley Park, 250 Trenton Street, West Monroe
- Twin City Ballet Nutcracker Tea
- Dec. 2
- Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway
- Christmas on the River Festival Downtown West Monroe
- Dec. 2
- Alley Park, 250 Trenton Street, West Monroe
- Bawcomville Redneck Christmas Parade
- Dec. 2-3
- Parade goes down Smith Street from Riser Elementary School to Jonesboro Road
- Journey to Bethlehem
- Dec. 2-3
- Cedar Crest Baptist Church, 3245 Arkansas Road, West Monroe
- Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita Christmas Parade
- Dec. 2
- Downtown Monroe and West Monroe
- Christmas on the River Fireworks
- Dec. 2
- Downtown Monroe Rivermarket and West Monroe Levee
- Twin City Ballet Christmas Gala
- Dec. 2
- Monroe Civic Center, 401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway
Lincoln Parish
- Holidays in CedarTown
- Nov. 9 - Nov. 11
- Civic Center, Ruston
- Carriage Rides
- Nov. 17-18, Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16
- Downtown, Ruston
- Lincoln Lights up the Pines
- Nov. 30
- Lincoln Parish Park, 211 Parish Park Road, Ruston
- The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (Ruston Community Theatre production)
- Nov. 30
- Dixie Center for the Arts, Ruston
- Christmas on the Farm
- Dec. 2
- 1301 Hwy 563, Dubach
- Holiday Arts Tour
- Downtown Ruston
- Dec. 2
- Holiday Sip & Stroll
- Dec. 7
- Downtown Ruston
- Cultural District Community Caroling
- Dec. 7
- Railroad Park, Ruston
- Travis Ledoyt’s Sun and the Stars Christmas
- Dec. 9
- Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N Vienna Street, Ruston
- Cookies with Santa
- Dec. 9
- Historic Fire Station, 200 E Mississippi Ave, Ruston
- Christmas at the Ruston Sports Complex
- Dec. 16
- Ruston Sports Complex
- Christmas Parade
- Dec. 16
- Downtown, Ruston
- Ruston Rudolph Run 5k
- Dec. 16
- Ruston Sports Complex
- Christmas Movie Night
- Dec. 22
- Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N Vienna Street, Ruston
- Home for the Holidays
- Dec. 29
- Dixie Center for the Arts, 212 N Vienna Street, Ruston
Union Parish
- Christmas in the State Park
- Dec. 9
- Lake D’Arbonne State Park, 3628 Evergreen Road, Farmerville
Morehouse Parish
- Run Run Rudolph 5k/Family Fun 1 Mile Walk
- Dec. 2
- 15190 A M Baker Road, Bastrop
Richland Parish
- Whoville
- Dec. 16
- Rayville Arts Center, 193 LA-3048, Rayville
We will continue to update this list throughout the holiday season!
