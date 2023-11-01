St. Francis Medical Center adds an obstetrical emergency department

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The St. Francis Medical Center’s Obstetrical Emergency Department opened on Oct. 22. It will offer the highest level of newborn ICU care in northeast Louisiana.

“The opening of our Obstetrical Emergency Department marks a significant milestone in our ongoing dedication to maternal care,” said Thomas Gullatt, MD, President of St. Francis Health. “We are steadfast in our promise to provide the best possible care to mothers and infants, ensuring the health and happiness of our community’s growing families.”

The St. Francis Medical Center OB ED is equipped with OB/GYN providers available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Conveniently located near the hospital’s Labor and Delivery Unit, this dedicated space is designed to provide care for women 20+ weeks pregnant with obstetrical concerns, as well as delivery-related health issues for moms up to six weeks postpartum.

