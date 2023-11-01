Advertise
Salvation Army of NELA is opening their emergency shelter for cold temperatures

By Destiny Beasley
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana will open its emergency shelter for temperatures dropping below 40 degrees. The emergency shelter normally houses 48 to 52 people, and they lay out an extra 8-12 cots in the kitchen area.

Corps Officer, Captain Jerome Casey, said they travel out in their 12-passenger disaster van looking for people who need a warm place to stay. They also distribute sandwiches, cold drinks, and spiritual care.

“My motto is, ‘If I don’t want to be out there, why would you?’” said Capt. Casey.

The shelter is in need of winter apparel and paper products such as paper towels, toilet paper, and plastic utensils.

You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army shelter located at 501 Hart Street in Monroe, and the Salvation Army Thrift Store located at 145 Reagan Street in West Monroe.

