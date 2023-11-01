Advertise
Miner dies in accidental drowning while working to drain underground water, officials say

A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while working, officials said.
A miner named Christopher R. Finley died earlier this year in an accidental drowning while working, officials said.(Mine Safety and Health Administration)
By Charlie Boothe and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - Officials say a man died in an accidental drowning while working in a McDowell County mine earlier this year.

The Mine Health and Safety Administration initially reported that 39-year-old Christopher R. Finley died of medical-related issues in August.

But it has since charged his death to the mining industry after receiving a death certificate stating that he died in a drowning.

Officials said Finley was working with Twin State Mining in an underground mine that day.

He was a section foreman installing a hose for a dewatering pump when he was found lying in about 8 inches of water and mud on the mine floor, according to the MSHA.

Finley had been working in the mining industry for 15 years.

