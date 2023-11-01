KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Cold Morning, Gradual Warm Up on the Way

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. today. Another Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight through Thursday morning.

Brrr, layer up! Early morning temperatures fall into the lower 30s with areas of frost. After an icy cold start to the day, highs reach the middle 50s. It’s a sunny day as well! Stay warm! The heater will be your best friend once again tonight. Plan for even colder temperatures as lows fall into the upper 20s. Find ways to stay warm, and remember to protect your pets, plants, and pipes. A warming trend begins Thursday. Highs aim for the middle 60s. We’re near 80 degrees by the weekend. There are very little to no rain chances through early next week.

Today: Sunny. After a frosty start to the day, highs reach the middle 50s.

Tonight: Another cold and clear night. Frost is likely after midnight. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s.

Thursday: Widespread frost in the morning. More sunshine is on tap with warmer temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Friday: Patchy frost is possible early in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Continued sunshine and warmer. Highs reach the upper 70s.

Sunday: Another warm and mostly sunny day with highs around 80 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with max temperatures near 80 degrees.

