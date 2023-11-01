KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Freeze Warning Tonight, Warming Trend Begins Thursday

Another cold night is on the way for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will once again lower into the upper 20s and low 30s, well below normal for this time of year. In fact, we’ll be close to record lows overnight. Fortunately, the weather does begin to moderate through the weekend and beyond. Temperatures by Thursday afternoon will reach the mid 60s. By Friday, we’ll be in the low 70s. Over the weekend, we’ll have temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s, above normal for this time of year. It will be sunny as well for the next several days, through the weekend and into next week. Stay warm!

Tonight, it will be cold with temperatures down to the upper 20s and low 30s. The sky will be clear of clouds and the wind will be calm.

Thursday will be a sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s, still a few degrees below normal.

Friday will be a sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the low 70s, near normal for this time of year.

Saturday will be a sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s, above normal for this time of year.

Sunday will be a sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s, above normal for this time of year.

Monday will be a sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the low and mid 80s.

Tuesday will be a sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a sunny and warm day. Temperatures will reach the low 80s.

