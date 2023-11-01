Advertise
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Freeze Warning Tonight, Warming Trend Begins Thursday

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
It’s a beautiful but chilly day across the ArkLaMiss, with afternoon temperatures reaching the middle 50s. A Freeze Warning is in place for tonight through Thursday morning. A clear sky with light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Find ways to stay warm, and remember to protect your pets, plants, and pipes. A warming trend begins Thursday. Highs aim for the middle 60s. We’re near 80 degrees by the weekend. There are very little to no rain chances through early next week.

Today: Sunny. After a frosty start to the day, highs reach the middle 50s.

Tonight: Another cold and clear night. Frost is likely after midnight. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Thursday: Widespread frost in the morning. More sunshine is on tap with warmer temperatures. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Friday: Patchy frost is possible early in the morning. Otherwise, it’s a sunny day with highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday: Continued sunshine and warmer. Highs reach the upper 70s.

Sunday: Another warm and mostly sunny day with highs around 80 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs top out in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with max temperatures near 80 degrees.

