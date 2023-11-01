Advertise
Glenwood Regional Medical Center announces interim president

Glenwood Regional Medical Center has named Jon Turton as its interim president.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Glenwood Regional Medical Center has named Jon Turton as its interim president.

GRMC says Turton has spent his entire career optimizing the potential of those he has crossed paths with. He has worked in several different leadership roles at St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, Texas for over 20 years. He has led 3 different hospitals as a Chief Executive Officer during the last 10 years. Turton is a board-certified Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and has a Fellowship in Creating Healthier Communities.

“I am excited to join the Glenwood family, to continue their tradition of great quality of care that the community knows and expects. I look forward to meeting and working together with their exceptional staff of healthcare professionals,” Turton says.

