Elton John sells Atlanta home in one of priciest condo deals in city’s history

Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history. (Source: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Elton John just sold his Atlanta condominium in one of the most expensive condo purchase deals in the city’s history.

The Wall Street Journal reports the roughly 13,500-square-foot residence sold for upward of $7.2 million just a few weeks after hitting the market – about 45% more than the nearly $5.2 million asking price.

John’s primary home is in England.

The “Rocket Man” singer used his Atlanta condo as his United States home base for decades.

He listed the condo for sale in September after recently finishing his farewell tour.

The listing agent wouldn’t say who bought it but said they are local and paid all cash.

