Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s 2023 Christmas Guide

christmas lights generic
christmas lights generic(WILX)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Now that Halloween has come to an end and the jack-o-lanterns that decorated the yard have been replaced with reindeer, Discover Monroe-West Monroe has a sleigh full of Christmas activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Embrace the Christmas spirit by taking a trip down Candy Cane Lane’s drive-through light park in Calhoun. Stop by Santa’s Christmas Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum where the kids will have so much fun they won’t even notice they’re learning. Or bring a blanket and snuggle up while watching a holiday movie outdoors.

There will be a tree-mendous amount of fun holiday events that will make you want to deck the halls.

View the full list of Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s Christmas guide here. There’s snow doubt you’ll find something you love!

