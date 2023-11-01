Advertise
Children’s Coalition for NELA prevents child exploitation with summit

By Kenya Ross
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for Northeast Louisiana hosted a conference to discuss issues that can impact a child’s overall well-being.

The coalition held its preventative program - the ‘Staying Informed’ summit throughout the day on Wednesday at Bayou Pointe on ULM’s campus. Shirley Coker, the coalition’s behavioral health coordinator, said it’s important to get in front of sensitive topics like abuse and fentanyl to identify safety measures for children.

“We are talking about human trafficking, pornography, and really about how to have a cultural conversation at home, within our families, and in our communities,” said Coker.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. If we can stop it before it happens then families can really thrive. Children can thrive. They have the opportunities to grow.”

Youth development coordinator, Jan Daniels with the coalition, said professionals and those training with children need to know what to do firsthand when a child ends up in an unfortunate crime or mental health crisis.

“Nursing students are important because they’re about to graduate here from the University of Louisiana at Monroe and we need to train them on what to look for and how to react if they have students that have been trafficked or if they are suffering from any type of mental health illness,” said Daniels.

Here are some statistics from The Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center of Louisiana from 2022:

- 992 victims of human trafficking were reported as receiving services.

- 88% of victims reported identified as female.

- 79% of victims reported were identified as sex trafficking victims.

- 70% of victims were under the age of 17 years old.

