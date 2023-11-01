Bastrop man sentenced for producing child pornography

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Bastrop man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the production of child pornography.

An investigation done by the FBI and the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office showed that between Jan. 1, 2021, and Oct. 29, 2021, Gary Landon Harper Jr., 33, used the popular app Snapchat to talk to various girls between ages 13 and 16 who attended schools in the Monroe-area.

Harper didn’t stop at contacting minors. He had other plans.

Harper paid some of the girls for their Snapchat login information. Once he obtained this, he impersonated them and directed other females in their contact lists to “friend” accounts that he controlled, under the guise of making money from a “sugar daddy.”

Harper would then pay the girls to send him sexually explicit videos and pictures, and to meet up with him to have sex.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the specific instance related to the charge in the indictment happened in 2021 between the months of Jan. and Sept. when Harper lured a 16-year-old girl to meet him and have sex in exchange for $150. He recorded them having sex inside his pickup truck.

Investigators found the recording on Harper’s cell phone. Through the course of their investigation, they learned that Harper victimized over 25 underage girls.

Harper pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on April 5, 2023.

