Bastrop church marks two decades of fall festival celebration

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - New Life Church held its 20th annual fall festival on Sunday, Oct. 29. The festival had a costume contest, games, live music, and food for the community.

“People need each other. They just need community. They need to know that they can come to a church, have a good time, and see that this isn’t just about being stuck inside the walls of the church,” said the pastor of New Life, Joey Kennedy

New Life holds the festival free of charge not only to expand its membership but to also give back to the city of Bastrop.

“I think it was just a really good opportunity to come out and celebrate the month of October, and just a chance to meet new people, and really just have fun,” said festival attendee Emmary Phillips

New Life Church said it invites the community to attend its services and welcomes all. The church is located at 10091 Peach Orchard Rd. in Bastrop.

