Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two teenagers have been arrested for the shooting that resulted in three people being shot and injured and one 14-year-old being killed on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

According to the Monroe Police Department, at around 10 p.m. that night shots were fired at a group of citizens at the corner of Renwick Street and U.S. Hwy. 165. Following the tragic death of a minor, authorities began looking for suspects.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy for his involvement in the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, two counts of carrying a weapon on school property, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. His name has not been released due to him being a minor.

Today (Nov. 1), MPD arrested a second suspect, 19-year-old Joshua Smiley. Smiley was charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, two counts of carrying a weapon on school property, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.