Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Arrests have been made in the tragic shooting that left a 14-year-old dead

Two teenagers have been arrested for the shooting that resulted in three people being shot and injured and one 14-year-old being killed.
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two teenagers have been arrested for the shooting that resulted in three people being shot and injured and one 14-year-old being killed on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

According to the Monroe Police Department, at around 10 p.m. that night shots were fired at a group of citizens at the corner of Renwick Street and U.S. Hwy. 165. Following the tragic death of a minor, authorities began looking for suspects.

RELATED STORIES
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
14-year-old killed in a shooting near Renwick Street in Monroe; 3 others injured

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, detectives arrested a 17-year-old boy for his involvement in the shooting. He was charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, two counts of carrying a weapon on school property, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile. His name has not been released due to him being a minor.

Today (Nov. 1), MPD arrested a second suspect, 19-year-old Joshua Smiley. Smiley was charged with second-degree murder, criminal conspiracy, two counts of carrying a weapon on school property, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Following an executive session, the Monroe City School Board decided on the retirement of Dr....
Monroe City School Board votes to retire Superintendent Brent Vidrine
Peggy Valentine was convicted of home invasion and attempted first-degree murder.
Woman’s confession to pastor used against her in court
A grand jury in Texas has indicted the mother of a missing 6-year-old on multiple charges,...
Mother of missing Texas boy charged with murder
Police say 60-year-old Dennis Sheppard used a zip tie to suffocate his girlfriend Jyra Holmes.
‘It was an evil act’: Man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend with zip tie
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Wednesday Evening Forecast: Freeze Warning Tonight, Warming Trend Begins Thursday

Latest News

St. Francis Medical Center adds an obstetrical emergency department
The Obstetrical Emergency Department opened on Oct. 22. It will offer the highest level of...
St. Francis Opens New Birth Emergency Department
Two teenagers have been arrested for the shooting that resulted in three people being shot and...
Arrests Made in Shooting Death of 14-year-old
Children's Coalition for NELA's Staying Informed summit 2023
Children’s Coalition for NELA prevents child exploitation with summit