Aaron’s Aces: Robert Graves and J’chione White
Neville playmakers on both sides of the ball dominate District play
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Neville has won 55 straight District games on the way to its fifteen District championship. Robert Graves and J’chion White have been major contributors to the Tigers’ success this season. Graves has five fumble recoveries with three touchdowns, while White scored three touchdowns on just four carries against Franklin Parish.
