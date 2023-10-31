Zoo Buddy: Red-Shouldered Hawk!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Capri! She’s a red-shouldered hawk at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe. She’s also the mascot for ULM.

“They do kind of a flap, flap, swoop pattern, where you will see them kind of flap those wings a few times, and they do is beautiful gliding, swoop down. And they do that because as they’re hunting, they will sweep down, grab their food, and they’ll go back up to the tree,” says zookeeper Cheyenne Speights.

She says they usually eat rodents but also will eat lizards, bats, snakes, and sometimes fish.

“They are found in most of the eastern United States as well as some parts of Canada, Mexico, and California [...] and they prefer swampy lands or river valleys,” explains Speights.

General Curator Lisa Taylor says Capri has a great personality and loves the camera!

For the first year, the boat ride will stay open during the winter months.

You can get tickets for the train ride, budgie feeding, the sloth experience, and tortoise feeding at the front office. They’re open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

